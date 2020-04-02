Lyle Miller
THORNTON - Lyle Miller, 88, of Thornton, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center. Funeral services will be broadcast live on YouTube at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 3, with Pastor Deb Devine presiding. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Thornton. Memorials may be directed to the family at Retz Funeral Home, PO Box 580, Sheffield, IA 50475. Link to the video may be found at: www.retzfh.com/watch-funerals-online.
Retz Funeral Home, 641-998-2311.
