Lyle H. Peterson

Lyle H. Peterson

MASON CITY–Lyle H. Peterson, 58, of Mason City and formerly of Ventura, passed away Friday, October 15, 2021 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa.

A Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 22, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, Crematory & Funeral Home, 11495 265th Street, Mason City, IA.

Memorial contributions may be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Mason City.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, 126 3rd Street NE., Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com

