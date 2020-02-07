Lura N. Havey
Nora Springs - Lura N. Havey, 95, of Nora Springs passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE., Mason City. Inurnment will be held at a future date in Park Cemetery, Nora Springs.
Lura's family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday afternoon, February 8, 2020, from 3pm until 5pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. The Rosary will be recited at 2:45 pm.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Lura's name to MercyOne North Iowa – Hospice.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
3:00PM-5:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
300 5th St. S.E.
Mason City, IA 50401
