Lukas J. Jacobsen
Lukas J. Jacobsen

Lukas J. Jacobsen

Rockford-Lukas J. Jacobsen, 15, of Rockford, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at his home with his loving family at his side.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, January 14, 2021 at Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave., Nora Springs, from 4:30 pm until 7:00 pm.

Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 N. Hawkeye Ave, Nora Springs. (641)749-2210. ColonialChapels.com

