GRAFTON --- Luella Pagel, 95, of Grafton, died Saturday, Dec. 14, at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton with Pastor Solveig A.H. Zamzow officiating. Interment is in Grafton Cemetery. Following services, the family will greet friends in the church fellowship hall. Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage, is assisting the family; (641)732-3706; www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

