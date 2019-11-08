{{featured_button_text}}
Luella M. Bolstad

Luella M. Bolstad

LAKE MILLS - Luella M. Bolstad, 95 of Lake Mills, IA died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 East Main St., with Pastor Robert N. Lanphere officiating.

Visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa 50450.

Interment will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Luella's family suggests that memorials be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com 641-592-0221

To send flowers to the family of Luella Bolstad, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Service information

Nov 11
Visitation
Monday, November 11, 2019
4:00PM-6:00PM
Mittelstadt Funeral Home
902 East Main Street
Lake MIlls, IA 50450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Luella's Visitation begins.
Nov 12
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
10:30AM
Asbury United Methodist Church
107 East Main Street Lake Mills, Iowa 50450
Lake Mills, IA 50450
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Luella's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load comments