Luella M. Bolstad
LAKE MILLS - Luella M. Bolstad, 95 of Lake Mills, IA died Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa in Mason City.
Funeral service will be 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 107 East Main St., with Pastor Robert N. Lanphere officiating.
Visitation will be held 4:00 – 6:00 P.M., Monday, November 11, 2019 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main St. Lake Mills, Iowa 50450.
Interment will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery in Lake Mills, Iowa.
Luella's family suggests that memorials be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church.
You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com 641-592-0221
