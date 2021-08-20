 Skip to main content
Lucylle (Nevin) Triem
CLARION-Lucylle (Nevin) Triem, 96, of Clarion passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral arrangements for Lucylle Triem are incomplete at this time.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

