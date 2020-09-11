Lucinda J. Grouette

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Lucinda "Cindy" J. Grouette, 69, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a long battle with terminal illness.

A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at Westside Cemetery near Marble Rock, IA. A Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held following the graveside at 3:00 p.m. at the Mason City VFW.