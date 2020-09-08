 Skip to main content
Lucinda "Cindy" J. Grouette
Lucinda "Cindy" J. Grouette, 69, of Mason City, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Mercy One North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit after a long battle with terminal illness.

A Graveside Service in Marble Rock, IA and a Celebration of Cindy's Life will be held at a future date.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

