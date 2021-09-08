 Skip to main content
Lucille “Lucy” Elizabeth Schlotterback
Lucille “Lucy” Elizabeth Schlotterback

MANLY–Lucille “Lucy” Elizabeth Schlotterback, 86, of Manly, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Arrangements are pending at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com

