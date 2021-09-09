Lucille Elizabeth Schlotterback
MANLY–Lucille “Lucy” Elizabeth Schlotterback, 86, of Manly, died Monday, September 6, 2021, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 410 N. Broadway St., Manly, with Rev. Jake Dunne officiating. Burial will be at Manly Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4:30-7:00 p.m. Friday, September 10, 2021, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
