Lucille A. Milhous
Clear Lake - Lucille A. Milhous, 99 of Clear Lake and formerly of Ventura passed away February 2, 2020 at Oakwood Care Center with her daughter at her side.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 7, 2020 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA with Rev. Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery beside her husband, Max.
Visitation and public viewing will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the chapel.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th Street, Clear Lake, IA. (641) 357-2194. ColonialChapels.com.
