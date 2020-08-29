Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

BELMOND - LuAnn Steenblock, age 77, of Belmond, IA, died, Thursday, August 27, 2020, at the Clarion Health and Wellness, Clarion, IA. Funeral service will be held 10:00am Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Andrews Funeral Home in Belmond. Funeral arrangements are with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.