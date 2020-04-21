LuAnn Lea Lechnir
LuAnn Lea Lechnir, 59, of Nora Springs, died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice with her family by her side.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

Condolences and memorials may be sent to LuAnn's family in care of Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, or left at ColonialChapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of LuAnn Lechnir as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

