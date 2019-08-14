{{featured_button_text}}

Luane A. Butler

NORTHWOOD - Luane A. Butler, 86, of Northwood, IA passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending with Conner Colonial Chapel.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.

ColonialChapels.com

