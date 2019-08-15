Luane A. Butler
NORTHWOOD - Luane A. Butler, 86, of Northwood, IA passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, surrounded by his loving family.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 309 9th Street North, Northwood, IA 50459 with Rev. Tom Martin of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kensett, officiating. Burial will be in South Shell Rock Cemetery, Northwood, IA.
Visitation and a public viewing will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019 at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave. South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543.
