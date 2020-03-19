Lowell L. Walk
Grafton - Lowell L. Walk, age 96, of Grafton, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Due to CDC recommendations regarding the coronavirus, services will be held at a later date.

Champion-Bucheit Funeral Home, (641) 732-3706, www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com.

