Louise Schlorholtz

ROCKWELL -- Louise Schlorholtz, 88, of Sheffield and formerly of Rockwell, died Friday (October 4, 2019) at Deerfield Assisted Living in Sheffield.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 E. Elm Street, Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday (October 10, 2019) evening at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 E. Elm St., Rockwell from 5 pm until 7pm, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Louise's honor to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

