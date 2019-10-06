Louise Schlorholtz
ROCKWELL -- Louise Schlorholtz, 88, of Sheffield and formerly of Rockwell, died Friday (October 4, 2019) at Deerfield Assisted Living in Sheffield.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday (October 11, 2019) at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 E. Elm Street, Rockwell, with the Rev. John Gossman, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Rockwell.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday (October 10, 2019) evening at the Sacred Heart Parish Center, 305 E. Elm St., Rockwell from 5 pm until 7pm, and will continue one hour prior to Mass at the church on Friday.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be left in Louise's honor to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rockwell.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Louise Schlorholtz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.