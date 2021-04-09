Louise M. Burnett

NORA SPRINGS-Louise M. Burnett, 86, of Nora Springs and formerly of Rudd, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Nora Spring Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held 11:30 am Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th Street, Rudd, IA with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating. Louise will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd. A Livestream of the services will be found here: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/

Visitation and viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the church.

