Louise M. Burnett
NORA SPRINGS-Louise M. Burnett, 86, of Nora Springs and formerly of Rudd, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Nora Spring Care Center.
Funeral Services will be held 11:30 am Monday, April 12, 2021 at the Rudd United Methodist Church, 611 6th Street, Rudd, IA with Rev. Sue Simmons officiating. Louise will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd. A Livestream of the services will be found here: https://www.facebook.com/HoganBremerMooreColonialChapel/
Visitation and viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service at the church.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel. 114 N. Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. (641) 749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.