OSAGE-Louise J. McPhail, 97 of Osage and formerly of Mason City passed away peacefully Sunday, November 21, 2021 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage.

A graveside service will be held 1:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St, Mason City, IA 50401 with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating.

In Lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice, 302 N Grand Ave Suite 5 Charles City, IA 50616 or the Faith Lutheran Home, 914 Davidson Dr, Osage, IA 50461 in Louise's honor.

