Louis M. Hoffman
0 comments

Louis M. Hoffman

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Louis M. Hoffman

MASON CITY - Louis M. Hoffman, 81, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Louis Hoffman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News