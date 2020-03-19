Louis M. Hoffman
MASON CITY - Louis M. Hoffman, 81, of Mason City, died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit. Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Louis Hoffman. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, IA 50401, (641)423-0924, majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
