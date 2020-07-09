Louis Hawe
0 comments

Louis Hawe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louis Hawe

GARNER – Louis Hawe, 95, of Garner died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living in Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with a rosary at 4:30 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 8 P.M.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of Louis "Louie" Hawe, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cataldo Funeral Home - Garner Chapel
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:30AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
660 Bush Ave.
Garner, IA 50438
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News