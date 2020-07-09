GARNER – Louis Hawe, 95, of Garner died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living in Garner.
A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with a rosary at 4:30 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 8 P.M.
CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.
To send flowers to the family of Louis "Louie" Hawe, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 10
Visitation
Friday, July 10, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
5:00PM-8:00PM
Cataldo Funeral Home - Garner Chapel
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
160 East 4th Street
Garner, IA 50438
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:30AM
10:30AM
St. Boniface Catholic Church
660 Bush Ave.
Garner, IA 50438
660 Bush Ave.
Garner, IA 50438
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.