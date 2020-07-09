× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARNER – Louis Hawe, 95, of Garner died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Cardinal Grove Assisted Living in Garner.

A funeral mass will be held 10:30 A.M., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Jim Dubert officiating. Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 P.M., Friday at Cataldo Funeral Chapel, 160 E.4th St., Garner with a rosary at 4:30 P.M. and a Scriptural wake service at 8 P.M.

CATALDO FUNERAL HOME, 641-923-2841, www.cataldofuneralhome.com.

