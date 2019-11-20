Louis F. Cota
MASON CITY: Louis F. Cota, 101, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St. S.E. with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 pm with a Scriptural Wake Service at 6:30 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Interment will be held at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of Louis Cota. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
