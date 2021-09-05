 Skip to main content
Lothar Meyer

CLEAR LAKE-Lothar Meyer, 71, of Clear Lake passed away September 3, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA.

Arrangements are pending at this time.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. 310 1st Avenue North, Clear Lake, IA 50428. (641) 357-2193. ColonialChapels.com

