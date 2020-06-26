Lorraine Wolterman
Lorraine Wolterman, 89, of Charles City, Iowa passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
A memorial service for the immediate family and close friends will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City which will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on June 29, 2020 at the St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery in Fairfax, Minnesota. A Celebration of Life is being planned for the future as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic School in Charles City.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
