Lorraine M. Marker

Lorraine M. Marker, 91, of Manly passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Ames, surrounded by her family.

A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E South St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, IA beside her husband, John.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.

