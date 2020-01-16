Lorraine M. Marker
Lorraine M. Marker, 91, of Manly passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at the Waterford Assisted Living in Ames, surrounded by her family.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service will be held 1:30PM Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church, 503 E South St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Cory Allard officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Plymouth, IA beside her husband, John.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring Street, Manly, IA, 50456. 641-454-2242. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.