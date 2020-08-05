You have permission to edit this article.
Lorraine M. Malone
Lorraine M. Malone

Lorraine M. Malone

Lorraine Mary Malone, 93, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away on August 3, 2020, at the Sheffield Care Center in Sheffield, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held on Friday (Aug. 7) at 2:00 p.m. at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday at the Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton. Burial will take place at the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield.

Lorraine's family requests that all friends and relatives wear a mask.

Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home in Hampton is assisting the family.

