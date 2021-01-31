 Skip to main content
MASON CITY - Lorraine L. Swenson, 89, died on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N Pennsylvania Ave. Service will be livestreamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page on Wednesday. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Major Erickson Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held in the Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society of North Iowa. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924.

www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

