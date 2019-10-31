{{featured_button_text}}

Lorraine H. Miller

Clear Lake - Lorraine H. Miller, 94, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.

Per Lorraine's wishes, her body has been cremated and burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

