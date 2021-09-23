Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick

ALEXANDER-Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick, 57, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial services for Lorie Patrick will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Janet Dietel officiating. Burial will be held at Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

