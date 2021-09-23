 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick
0 comments

Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick

ALEXANDER-Lorie A. (Wicks) Patrick, 57, of Alexander, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial services for Lorie Patrick will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East in Clarion, with Janet Dietel officiating. Burial will be held at Norway Township Cemetery in rural Kanawha.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Communities in Louisiana come together after disaster

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News