St. Ansgar – Lori Elizabeth Patterson, 66, of St. Ansgar, died Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage. Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, St. Ansgar, with Rev. Christopher Staley officiating. Burial will be at St. Ansgar Cemetery, St Ansgar. Visitation will be held Friday, December 6, 2019 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, St. Ansgar, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

