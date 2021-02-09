Lori Cimmiyotti, 58, passed away on Friday, February 5 at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center. She went peacefully while surrounded by the people who loved her most. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at Schroeder & Sites in St. Ansgar from 4:00-7:00. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 10 at 10:30 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. It will also be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/raymond.burkle. Burial will be held at the Priem Cemetery at a later date. All current COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.