Lori Cimmiyotti
Lori Cimmiyotti

Lori Cimmiyotti

Lori Cimmiyotti, 58, passed away on Friday, February 5 at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center. She went peacefully while surrounded by the people who loved her most. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9 at Schroeder & Sites in St. Ansgar from 4:00-7:00. Funeral services will be on Wednesday, February 10 at 10:30 at Visitation Catholic Church in Stacyville. It will also be live streamed on Facebook at www.facebook.com/raymond.burkle. Burial will be held at the Priem Cemetery at a later date. All current COVID-19 precautions will be enforced.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the St. Ansgar Saints Booster Club or the Mayo Clinic for Multiple Myeloma research.

Schroeder & Sites, St. Ansgar, 641-713-4920, www.schroederfuneralhomes.com

