Loretta ‘Pat' June Shultz
MASON CITY - Loretta ‘Pat' June Shultz, 89, of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, August 9, 2019 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave, with Pastor Art Zewert Officiating. Interment will follow in the Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Loretta Shultz Memorial Fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924
