Loretta J. Anderson

Alexander-Loretta J. Anderson, 82, of Alexander, IA, died, at her home in Alexander, IA. Public funeral services will be on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 2 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond. Public visitation will be at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until the time of the funeral services. Burial will be in the Amsterdam Cemetery east of Goodell. Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA.

