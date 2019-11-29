{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND --- Loretta D. Smith, 89, of Belmond, most recently a resident of the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond, died Wednesday, Nov. 27,at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services are 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Belmond United Methodist Church; burial in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation is 930 a.m. until services at the church. Funeral arrangements are being completed with the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond.

