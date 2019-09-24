Loretta Cloretta Hofland
Loretta Cloretta Hofland, 98, of Northwood passed away at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be Friday, September 27 at 1:30 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Lyle, MN with Rev. Scott Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mona, IA. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood.
You have free articles remaining.
Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com
To plant a tree in memory of Loretta Hofland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.