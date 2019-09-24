{{featured_button_text}}
Loretta Cloretta Hofland, 98, of Northwood passed away at MercyOne Hospital in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be Friday, September 27 at 1:30 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Lyle, MN with Rev. Scott Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Mona, IA. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, September 26 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com

