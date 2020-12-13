 Skip to main content
Loren A. McIlhatton, 92, of Mason City, died Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at First Covenant Church, 411 South Ohio Ave, Mason City, with Pastor Steve Johnson officiating. Inurnment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City.

