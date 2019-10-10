Loras "Pete" McLaughlin
Clear Lake - Loras "Pete" McLaughlin, 87, of Clear Lake, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City.
Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 11, 2019, at Clear Lake Open Bible Church, 509 S. 17th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Will Hunsaker officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery, where military honors will be conducted by the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 Honor Guard.
The family invites you to join us in visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.
Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapels 101 N. 4th St, Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
