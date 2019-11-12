{{featured_button_text}}

Lola Joyce Yelland

Lola Joyce Yelland, 90, of Sheffield, Iowa, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at the Sheffield Care Center.

Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at First United Methodist Church in Sheffield. Burial will take place in the Hillside Cemetery in Sheffield. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Lola's family.

