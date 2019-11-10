{{featured_button_text}}

SHEFFIELD -- Lola Joyce Yelland, 90, of Sheffield, died Thursday, Nov. 7, at Sheffield Care Center. Memorial services will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, at First United Methodist Church, Sheffield. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the church; burial in Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting the family; www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com; 641-456-3232.

To plant a tree in memory of Lola Yelland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load comments