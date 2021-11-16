 Skip to main content
Lois Paula Stratmann

Lois Paula Stratmann

Lois Paula Stratmann, 89, of Hampton, passed away Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Franklin Country View Nursing Facility in Hampton.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hampton. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with burial taking place in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in rural Hampton.

The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Lois' family. www.sietsemavogelfuneralhomes.com

