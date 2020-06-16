Lois Marie Duesenberg
Lois Marie Duesenberg

Clear Lake - Lois Marie Duesenberg, 85, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Lois' wishes, her body has been cremated and a private graveside inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.

