Lois Marie Duesenberg
Clear Lake - Lois Marie Duesenberg, 85, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Per Lois' wishes, her body has been cremated and a private graveside inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
