Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Clear Lake - Lois Marie Duesenberg, 85, of Clear Lake, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.

Per Lois' wishes, her body has been cremated and a private graveside inurnment will be held at Clear Lake Cemetery.