Lois M. Lesher

CLARION - Lois M. Lesher, 94, of Clarion passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.

Funeral services for Lois Lesher will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

Visitation will be held beginning at 12:00 PM until service time at the church on Saturday.

www.ewingfh.com Ewing Funeral Home 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525 515-532-2233

