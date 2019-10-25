Lois M. Lesher
CLARION - Lois M. Lesher, 94, of Clarion passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services for Lois Lesher will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church, 201 3rd Avenue North East in Clarion, with Pastor Mike Gudka officiating. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation will be held beginning at 12:00 PM until service time at the church on Saturday.
www.ewingfh.com Ewing Funeral Home 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525 515-532-2233
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.