Lois M. Jennings

Lois M. Jennings, 96, of Clear Lake, formerly of Manly, passed away August, 10, 2021 at Heritage Care Center in Mason City.

Funeral Service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, IA 50444, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Burial will be held at the Brush Point Cemetery in Hanlontown.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa, 50456.

Memorial Contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, 302 E 4th St, Hanlontown, IA 50444 Hanlontown, or Iowa Department For The Blind, 524 4th St, Des Moines, IA 50309.

Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa, 50456. 641-454-2242.Colonialchapels.com