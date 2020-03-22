Lois M. Deike
0 comments

Lois M. Deike

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MASON CITY -- Lois Marie Deike, 77, died Thursday, March 19, at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa. Services are pending with Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Deike as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News