Lois Lorraine Southard

CLARION, IOWA - Lois Lorraine (Keeling) Southard, 88, passed away at Iowa Specialty Hospital, Clarion on April 11, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Due to Governor Reynolds' current declaration for limiting attendance at public gatherings, public services will be held at a later date. Private family graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Clarion.

www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Home, 1801 Central Avenue East, Clarion, Iowa 50525, 515-532-2233.

