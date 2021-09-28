BELMOND-Lois F. (Aldrich) Beyer, 86, of Belmond, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 1, 2021 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond, with Pastor Nancy Hofmeister officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Rowan.