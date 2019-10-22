Lois D. Eidness
OSAGE - Lois D. Eidness, age 85, of Osage, died Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center in Osage.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Osage, with Pastor Mark Squire officiating. Burial will be in the Osage Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
www.champion-bucheitfuneralhome.com Champion - Bucheit Funeral Home, Osage (641)732-3706.
