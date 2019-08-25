{{featured_button_text}}

BELMOND- Lois A. Patterson, 86, of Belmond, died Friday, Aug. 23, at Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave. NE, Belmond; burial in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church. www.ewingfh.com; 641-444-3248

