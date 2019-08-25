BELMOND- Lois A. Patterson, 86, of Belmond, died Friday, Aug. 23, at Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 304 3rd Ave. NE, Belmond; burial in Belmond Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane S, Belmond, and continue one hour prior to services at the church. www.ewingfh.com; 641-444-3248
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Latest Local Offers
J & J Machining, Welding & Fabricating
Mayo's Kustom Garage Floors Etc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.