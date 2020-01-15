Mason City - Lloyd W. “Win” Peter departed this earthly life on Jan. 9, 2020 in his Mason City home.

A private family ceremony will be held Friday (January 17, 2020) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lime Springs, at a later date.