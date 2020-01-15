Lloyd W. “Win” Peter
Mason City - Lloyd W. “Win” Peter departed this earthly life on Jan. 9, 2020 in his Mason City home.
You have free articles remaining.
A private family ceremony will be held Friday (January 17, 2020) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lime Springs, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mohawk Baseball Team.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.