Mason City - Lloyd W. “Win” Peter departed this earthly life on Jan. 9, 2020 in his Mason City home.

A private family ceremony will be held Friday (January 17, 2020) at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, where a public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Inurnment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lime Springs, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Mohawk Baseball Team.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

